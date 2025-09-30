Heavy rains cause severe traffic jams across Karachi

KARACHI: After the latest spell of rain, severe traffic jams were reported in multiple areas of Karachi, leaving commuters stranded for hours, ARY News reported.

According to reports, motorcycles broke down on several flooded roads, while traffic flow was badly affected on Shahrah-e-Faisal, causing long queues of vehicles.

In Korangi Industrial Area, overflowing drains led to waterlogging, further slowing down traffic. Similarly, M.A. Jinnah Road witnessed one of the worst traffic snarls with vehicles stuck in long lines.

The gridlock extended to Gurumandir, Lasbela, and Liaquatabad, where traffic movement was badly disrupted. Congestion was also reported on Saddar, Jamshed Town, Tariq Road, and Mauripur Road.

Other areas hit by jams included Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Malir, Kala Pul, Qayyumabad, and Brooks Chowrangi, while heavy traffic was also observed near Jail Chowrangi, Essa Nagri, Hassan Square, and University Road.

Even major arteries like the Lyari Expressway and roads around the National Stadium were choked with traffic following the downpour.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi traffic police to improve traffic management across the city.

He also instructed that machinery be immediately deployed in areas where rainwater has accumulated and stressed that Karachi’s drainage system must be kept effective and functional.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that every possible facility should be provided to citizens of Karachi during the rain-related disruptions.

Also Read: Mayor Murtaza Wahab announces road repairs in Karachi

Earlier, Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched rehabilitation work on 106 roads across the city, damaged in the recent rains and urban flooding.

During a late-night inspection tour of different areas, including Korangi district, Murtaza Wahab promised completion within 60 days and added the initiative aims to restore damaged streets and improve urban mobility.

He noted that KMC had earlier rebuilt key routes such as Malir Kala Board and Khokhrapar roads, along with several inner streets.

The mayor criticized town administrations for granting permissions for gas line installations that led to road cutting without ensuring proper restoration.