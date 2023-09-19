Karachi transporters threaten to go on strike over fuel price hike

The Karachi Transport Alliance has threatened to go on strike over fuel price hike by the interim government, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Karachi Transport Alliance called on the government to withdraw the recent price increase in petroleum products۔

The Karachi Transport Alliance threatened to go on strike by parking their vehicles if the government failed to withdraw the recent hike in prices for petroleum products.

The interim government recently increased the price of petrol and diesel up to Rs26.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways hiked train fares for the second time in September after a massive rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Pakistan Railways hiked the train fares by 5% which will be taken into effect on September 19, Tuesday. The hike was approved for all trains including shuttles, passenger, express and freight.

According to the notification, the fares will not be increased on shuttle and passenger trains covering 250 kilometres.

During the last 1.5 months, train fares were increased by 20% by the railway ministry. The previous hikes were made on August 10 by 10% and in September 2.