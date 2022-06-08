Karachi truck driver beaten to death over minor dispute

KARACHI: Intolerance among the citizens is now taking lives as a truck driver was beaten to death over a minor dispute in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, shopkeepers beat a truck driver to death near the Murshid Market within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

The tragic incident took place yesterday when the burqa of a woman on a motorcycle got stuck and shopkeepers rushed to her aid. The brawl began when a Mazda truck driven by Sadiq collided with the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, other shopkeepers jumped into the fray and started beating the truck driver. The shopkeepers tortured the truck driver and dragged him to a street, where he succumbed to injuries

Later, a contingent of police reached the scene and arrested four suspects. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

