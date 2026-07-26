Karachi: Truck runs over pedestrians near Jamali Bridge, two die

KARACHI: A speedy truck runs over pedestrians near Super Highway’s Jamali Bridge on Sunday leaving four persons injured, two of them in precarious condition later succumbed to their injuries while on the way to hospital, Rescue officials said.

The driver left the truck after the incident and fled from the scene, witnesses said.

SSP Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, later told the media that the driver, Shehbaz, responsible for the deadly mishap, has been arrested from the spot and transferred to the police station along with the truck.

After several accidents, the traffic police last year banned plying dumpers and water tankers in Karachi.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, has said that the blanket ban being imposed on dumpers and water tanker in the city.

“Only those vehicles will be exempted, which have given access of trackers to the traffic police,” DIG Traffic said. “Trackers have been installed in several dumpers and water tankers, but they didn’t give access to police,” he said.

“The exempted heavy vehicles would also be allowed only during the scheduled time,” DIG said.

“The police will seize the vehicles without trackers during inspection on city roads,” he added.