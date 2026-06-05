Excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is building worldwide, and Karachi is fully joining in the celebration with its own burst of fan-driven creativity.

The city of lights is experiencing a wave of football-inspired creativity, with neighbourhood streets transforming into vibrant open-air galleries dedicated to the global game.

Across the city, fans have painted large murals of football icons such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar Jr., turning plain walls into bold celebrations of sporting greatness.

National flags and club-inspired designs are also appearing across residential areas like Malir Daud Goth and Lyari, reflecting the deep passion for football among local communities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheikh Areeb Ali (@sheikhareebali_11)

Praising the football art, many social media users have shared appreciation online, applauding the creativity and vibrant displays across the city.

“Seems like streets of Spain or Brazil,’ one user commented.

While, another added, “Really appreciate you visiting our village for the World Cup preparations and sharing it with the world. It meant a lot to us. Come watch the actual matches with us.”

“This is Malir. This is my neighborhood,” a third wrote.

Football culture in Karachi has long existed through informal matches and local support for international teams.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada across 16 cities. While Pakistan is not among the participating nations, the enthusiasm in Karachi shows how deeply the tournament resonates with fans worldwide.