Karachi: Two dead, 13 injured in truck-coaster collision

KARACHI: At least two people were dead and 13 sustained wounds in a horrific collision between a truck and a coaster near Northern Bypass, Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources.

According to rescue sources, the coaster was completely destroyed in the road crash. The bodies and injured have been shifted to a medical facility.

The identity of the dead and injured could not be ascertained as per the initial report.

Separately, at least six people were killed while 10 others sustained injuries after a collision between a passenger van and a bus near the Loralai district of Balochistan.

The incident took place near Barkhan Radashim Buzdar petrol pump.

Soon after the incident, emergency response teams and police rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and shifted the deceased to a nearby hospital.