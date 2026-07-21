KARACHI: Two workers lost their lives and four others were admitted to hospital after a generator reportedly filled a rented house with toxic fumes in Karachi’s Bhittai Colony on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the six men, all employed at a local kebab restaurant, were living together in the rented accommodation. Investigators said the generator had been running inside the room during a power outage, causing carbon monoxide to accumulate in the enclosed space and leaving all six occupants unconscious.

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According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:00am, but the victims were not found until approximately 10:00am.

The victims remained unconscious for several hours before they were discovered. Police officials said a man identified as Abid arrived at the house, found the workers unresponsive and immediately transported them to hospital.

Two of the workers later died while undergoing treatment, while the remaining four continue to receive medical care.

Following the incident, the district administration sealed the kebab restaurant where the workers had been employed.