KARACHI, August 12: Two alleged extortionists were killed while two of their accomplices escaped after an exchange of fire with police in Karachi’s Ittehad Town, ARY News reported.

According to the Keamari police spokesperson, police teams were deployed in the area after traders received threats of being killed for refusing to pay extortion.

The suspects allegedly opened fire at police near Karbala Ground after spotting the police team. Police retaliated, killing two suspects at the scene, while two others fled under the cover of fire.

The deceased were initially identified as Muhammad Idrees, son of Raja Sheeraz, and later as Shahabuddin Ghori, son of Muhammad Ayub.

Karachi police said both men were allegedly linked to a gang involved in demanding extortion from shopkeepers and traders in Baldia. The gang is also suspected of snatching a motorcycle from Gulshan-e-Ghazi while wearing police-like uniforms.

Police recovered pistols, two mobile phones, three identity cards and Rs219,000 in cash from the suspects. A WhatsApp account linked to a foreign number was also found on one of the recovered phones, and forensic examination is underway.

Police said cases were registered against the suspects at Ittehad Town and Saeedabad police stations.

According to the criminal record obtained by Karachi police, Muhammad Idrees had 18 serious cases registered against him in Karachi and Punjab, while Shahabuddin Ghori had 21 cases registered against him.

A search operation is underway to arrest the two suspects who escaped from the scene.