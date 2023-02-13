Karachi: Two suspected robbers arrested after police encounter

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were arrested in injured condition by police following an alleged encounter near Karachi’s Bahadurabad area, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the police arrested two robbers in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

In a statement, the police said a patrolling team signalled suspected robbers – who were travelling on a motorcycle – to stop. Police gave them a chase while returning the fire. In the end, they arrested two suspected muggers in injured condition.

Illegal weapons, stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the arrested robbers, which were stolen and snatched from citizens.

Last month, two suspected street criminals were arrested in injured condition during a police encounter in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Irfan Bahadur, a ‘gunfight’ was held between the ‘street criminals’ and the police at Kachapaka Road in Shah Latif Town.

Two ‘criminals’ named Wajahat and Imran were arrested in injured condition after the exchange of fire with policemen.

The police recovered three pistols, three mobile phones and a motorcycle which was later confiscated from the custody of the arrested ‘criminals.’

The SSP said arrested ‘criminals’ were wanted by the police in cases of dacoities and street crimes in the area.

