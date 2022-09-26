Karachi: Unidentified men throw woman’s body on Surjani’s Bhutto Chowk

KARACHI: Unidentified men threw body of a woman from a moving car in Karachi and fled safely, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the local police, the body of the woman was thrown by two unidentified men from a moving vehicle at Sujrani’s Bhutto Chowk, last night.

After being informed by the Edhi volunteer, a police party reached the spot and moved the body to the hospital for identification.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased through biometric.

Separately, last week, a newborn baby girl died after she was thrown by unidentified suspects, riding speeding motorcycle in Gulbarg area of ​​Lahore.

The inhuman incident took place near Gurumangat Road in Gulberg area of ​​Lahore. In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, a man and two women can be see travelling on the bike.

Getting the information, the police reached the spot and moved the infant to the hospital, where she breathed her last during few hours of treatment.

