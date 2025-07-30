web analytics
Karachi university announces MBBS, BDS results

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced the results of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Fourth Professional and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Second Professional.

According to the announcement issued by the University of Karachi, out of 247 students, 233 students have been declared successful and 14 have failed in the MBBS Fourth Professional Examinations 2025.

The success rate in the MBBS Fourth Professional Examinations has been 94.33%. In the BDS Second Professional Examinations 2024, 87 students have been declared successful, out of 98 students, 11 students have failed.

The success rate in the BDS Second Professional Examinations has been 88.78%. The results were announced by the Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr. Syed Zafar Hussain.

