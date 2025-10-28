Fire behind UoK brought under control; one dead found during cooling operation

KARACHI: A massive fire that broke out in the bushes behind the University of Karachi was brought under control after several hours of intense firefighting. However, rescue officials have now confirmed the recovery of one body from the affected area during the cooling process, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Muhammad Rafiq Ansari, who is believed to have died due to suffocation caused by smoke and heat.

Earlier, more than 12 fire brigade vehicles were deployed to battle the flames, with additional tenders called in to assist. The blaze, which started in dense bushes, quickly spread to nearby makeshift houses, damaging several staff residences.

The University of Karachi administration stated that while some staff quarters were affected, all academic departments remained safe. The fire also damaged areas around a nearby graveyard, though no other casualties have been reported.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the fire, but officials suspect that dry vegetation and strong winds contributed to its rapid spread. Firefighters remain on-site to ensure all hotspots are fully extinguished.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in a candle warehouse in Karachi’s Shershah area on Wednesday, destroying over 25 houses and several motorcycles parked in nearby streets.

According to officials, the blaze, which erupted in a densely populated locality, spread rapidly due to the presence of oil and other flammable materials, engulfing nearby clothing and scrap warehouses as well.

Officials added that leakage from a Sui gas line had intensified the blaze.

Rescue teams said the intensity of the fire was extremely high, while firefighters faced difficulties reaching the site due to the area’s narrow streets. Fire tenders continued efforts to douse the flames from a distance as thick smoke filled the surroundings.

Residents of Karachi’s Shershah locality claimed that the losses could have been minimized had the fire brigade arrived on time. The incident marks yet another tragic fire in Karachi, highlighting persistent safety lapses in the city’s industrial and residential zones.

Similarly, on September 9, a three-storey garments factory in Karachi collapsed after it was completely engulfed in flames.

As per details, the incident occurred in New Karachi’s Industrial Area, Sector 8-A. Officials fear that firefighters and rescue personnel may have been trapped under the debris.