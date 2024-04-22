Karachi University postpones all exams

Karachi University on Monday announced to postpone all exams initially scheduled for April 23, an official announced.

The official added that the April 23 exams at Karachi University have been postponed due to the public holiday in the metropolis.

Furthermore, he also confirmed that the rescheduled date for the exams will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Presi­dent Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit.

The Iranian president reached the federal capital with his spouse, a high-level delegation of cabinet members and and senior officials.

The Foreign Office (FO) said Raisi arrived at the Islamabad airport and was received by Housing Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu.

Shortly after reaching the country, the Iranian president arrived at the Prime Minister’s House where he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was also presented with a guard of honour.

Raisi and PM Shehbaz planted a sapling in the Prime Minister’s House on the occasion of Earth Day. The two leaders would also attend the signing ceremony of memorandums of understanding between the two countries for cooperation in various fields.

“Shehbaz and Raisi will also participate in a ceremony regarding naming a highway in Islamabad as Iran Avenue. They will also hold a press talk,” state-run news agency said.

During his visit, Iranian president would also visit Karachi and Lahore cities to meet the country’s provincial leadership. Raisi is also scheduled to visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

Raisi will also visit Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and pay his respects to the founder of Pakistan. The foreign leader would stay in Karachi and return to Tehran on Wednesday.