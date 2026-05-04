KARACHI: The Karachi University Teachers’ Association has announced a boycott of semester examinations scheduled to begin on May 5 at University of Karachi (UoK), raising concerns over the academic future of thousands of students, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the association warned that examinations would not proceed until its demands are met, effectively putting the semester schedule at risk. The decision follows what the teachers describe as a lack of progress by the University of Karachi administration in addressing longstanding issues.

A general body meeting of university teachers has been convened for May 7 at 10:00 AM to deliberate on the situation and decide the future course of action. The association also plans to write to the Chief Minister of Sindh, requesting financial accountability and intervention regarding the university’s affairs.

Also Read: Karachi University issues update over class timings

During internal discussions, it was revealed that approximately Rs38.3 million is currently available under the benevolent fund, a point that was highlighted as part of the broader financial concerns raised by the faculty.

This is not the first time the teachers’ association has resorted to such measures, as similar actions have been taken in the past. However, in a notable development, student organizations have refused to support the teachers’ stance, indicating a potential divide on campus.

The ongoing standoff between faculty and administration threatens to disrupt academic activities at one of the country’s leading institutions, leaving students uncertain about their examination schedule.