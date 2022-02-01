Karachi University teachers boycott classes

KARACHI: The Karachi University Teachers’ Association on Tuesday announced a boycott of classes for two more days against the behaviour of secretary Universities and Boards Department, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) has announced a boycott of classes for two more days after Secretary Mureed Rahimo had postponed the session of the Selection Board without seeking prior permission.

Speaking at a press conference President of the Teachers’ Union Shah Ali Al-Qadr said that the teachers of Karachi University believe the secretary board attacked the university’s sovereignty by deliberately suspending the selection board that was to be convened on Monday.

KUTS has also demanded from the Sindh government to appoint a regular vice-chancellor to the varsity.

A meeting of the association would be held on Thursday to discuss the future course of action, KUTS President Dr Shah Ali Al-Qadr said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the KU had been deprived of a permanent vice chancellor for the last three years.

