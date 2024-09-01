Karachi University to allocate land to Sindh HEC

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) has decided to allocate two acres of land to the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC).

The meeting, held to discuss various administrative and academic matters, reached several important conclusions. The Syndicate of the University of Karachi (KU) convened under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, where a key decision was made to allocate two acres of land to the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC).

According to the decision, while the land will be provided to SHEC, ownership of the land will remain with the University of Karachi (KU). The terms of the allocation clearly state that the land is not to be used for any commercial purposes, ensuring that the integrity and purpose of the university’s property are maintained.

Moreover, any building constructed on this land will also be owned by Karachi University, preserving the university’s rights over the infrastructure developed on its premises.

The Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) was established in 2013 following the 18th Constitutional Amendment in Pakistan. Its primary mission is to promote higher education, research, and development within the Sindh Province.

By facilitating institutions of higher learning, SHEC aims to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the region. SHEC’s initiatives include a variety of programs designed to support and improve higher education.

These programs encompass scholarships, research support, capacity enhancement, and quality assurance. The commission also fosters provincial, national, and international linkages to promote knowledge sharing, collaborative research, and personal exchange. By leveraging these connections, SHEC aims to make the most effective use of specialized equipment and expertise available within the province.

One of the key functions of SHEC is to ensure that higher education institutions in Sindh are equipped to meet contemporary challenges and opportunities. This involves not only improving the infrastructure and resources of these institutions but also enhancing the curriculum and teaching methodologies.

The Syndicate of the University of Karachi (KU) also approved the names of various department heads during the meeting. These appointments are expected to strengthen the academic and administrative functions of the university, contributing to the institution’s continued growth and stability.