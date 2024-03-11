NED University changes admission criteria

KARACHI: Following the bad results of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, NED University of Engineering and Technology has revised its criteria for admissions in various departments for 2024.

The majority of students were declared failed in the intermediate examinations and later they submitted scrutiny forms in large numbers at the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

Following the notice of the matter, the former caretaker Sindh govt formed a committee, which found irregularities in the examinations.

The committee in its report revealed that the results of English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics were ‘tampered’. Eight officers of the intermediate board of Karachi have been held responsible for the matter.

According to the NED University’s administration, students with a minimum of 55% marks in intermediate can also take part in the admission test. The earlier, criteria of the minimum marks was 60pc.

The move has been taken in view of the results announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

The notification regarding revision in the admission policy will be issued after the approval of the university’s syndicate.

The admission test for enrollment in the new session will be held in May, the NED administration said.