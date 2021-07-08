KU finally decides to continue two-year degree programme

KARACHI: The University of Karachi on Thursday finally announced the continuation of the two-year conventional degree programme, according to a statement issued by the varsity.

The decision was made during an important meeting of KU Academic Council on Thursday (today) on the two-year associate degree programme proposed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Meanwhile, the Academic Council also constituted a committee regarding the phase-wise implementation of two-year associate degree and four-year BS programmes.

The committee comprises Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr Intikhab Ulfat, Professor Dr Samina Saeed, Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, Professor Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan and Professor Dr Nadeem Mahmood.

The Academic Council meeting was held at the Arts Auditorium and was chaired by the KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

Back in April this year, the University of Karachi had decided to continue enrolling students for two-year BA/BSc degree programmes.

Last year, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had asked all the public and private universities and their affiliated colleges to abolish two-year BA/BSc degree programmes.

According to a notification issued by the HEC, it will no longer recognise the degrees undertaken after the 2018 academic year.