Karachi van fire leaves 10 injured

KARACHI: A devastating fire engulfed a passenger van at Bhains Colony turn in Karachi, leaving ten people injured, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the fire originated from a gas cylinder within the vehicle. Among the injured, five are in critical condition and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The passengers were part of a family from Tando Muhammad Khan who had recently arrived in Karachi.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is being investigated, but initial reports suggest a malfunctioning gas cylinder may have ignited the flames.

Earlier today, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in Karachi due to a short circuit, hospital authorities confirmed.

As per details, NICH authorities stated that the fire was caused by a short circuit on fourth floor of the building, spreading smoke to the fifth floor.

The fire damaged some of the equipment at the hospital, but no casualties were reported. Children undergoing treatment were safely relocated to other wards as a precautionary measure, the authorities of the medical facility said.

Rescue teams reached the spot promptly after being informed and extinguished the flames successfully to avert further damage.

Similarly, on December 21, a major fire engulfed a clothing warehouse near Jamshed Road in Karachi, causing significant damage.

According to reports, the fire spread to the ground and first floors of the building, and tin sheets from the first floor had also collapsed.

Six fire tenders and water bowsers were dispatched to the scene to battle the blaze. However, due to the intensity of the fire, it took time to bring it under control.

Initial reports indicated that no one was present inside the building at the time of the fire.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed concerned authorities to submit a report on the incident. He also instructed them to take immediate action to contain the fire and prevent further damage.