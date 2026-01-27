Lifter driver threatened by car passenger in Karachi, video goes viral

KARACHI: A roadside altercation video between a lifter driver and a car passenger outside a private mall in Karachi is going viral and sparking concerns over public safety, ARY News reported.

According to the Karachi police, the dispute erupted after the car allegedly failed to give way to the lifter driver. During the confrontation, the passenger reportedly pulled out a pistol and issued threats, escalating the situation, which was captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

The suspect in the viral video identified himself as Khushhal Durani and claimed to be the nephew of Pakistan Peoples Party deceased leader Agha Siraj Khan-Durrani, police said. An FIR has been registered in Karachi, with the lift driver listed as the complainant.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect’s actions, including brandishing a weapon and threatening the driver, are under investigation. The video footage from the incident in Karachi clearly shows the tense exchange, which has drawn widespread attention online.

In other news, the police arrested the man who was filmed performing an obscene act inside a car outside the gate of the University of Karachi (UoK) in a viral video.

According to police officials, the man behind the viral video has been identified as Mohiuddin Ali. A case has been registered against him at the Mobina Town Police Station.

Police said the man was engaging in an immoral activity inside his car when women present at the scene recorded the act. The video later went viral on social media, drawing public outrage.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed that the video of the obscene act was recorded on January 1. Following the video’s circulation, Karachi police launched an operation and arrested the man.

In his statement to police, Mohiuddin Ali expressed remorse for his actions, saying he was ashamed and promising not to repeat such behavior in the future.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns about public decency and safety around educational institutions in Karachi.