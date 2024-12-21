Major fire breaks out at Karachi warehouse

KARACHI: A major fire has engulfed a clothing warehouse near Jamshed Road in Karachi, causing significant damage, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the fire has spread to the ground and first floors of the building, and tin sheets from the first floor have also collapsed.

Six fire tenders and water bowsers have been dispatched to the scene and are currently battling the blaze. However, due to the intensity of the fire, it is taking time to bring it under control.

Initial reports indicate that no one was present inside the building at the time of the fire. However, firefighters are conducting a thorough search of the premises as a precautionary measure.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed concerned authorities to submit a report on the incident. He has also instructed them to take immediate action to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

The Chief Minister has further emphasized the importance of implementing safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Teams from various agencies, including Rescue 1122, police, and other relevant departments, are working together to assist in the firefighting efforts.

