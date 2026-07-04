Karachi: Water officials bust illegal water selling network

KARACHI: The water corporation personnel busted a network illegally selling water in Malir, sources said on Saturday.

The water corporation conducted raid at an illegal hydrant behind the Malir Court on the instructions of the city’s mayor, according to sources.

The accused were running the hydrant by breaking into a water conduit at Malir’s Juma Goth. “Around 80 to 100 tankers were being filled from the hydrant daily,” sources said.

According to the water corporation’s assessment around one million gallons of water was stolen daily from the illegal hydrant.

The water corporation’s sub-soil department and security team launched operation against the massive water theft.

The officials have said that after busting the illegal water supply action will be taken against the accused.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab had earlier admitted that the large quantity of water is being stolen in the city.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Jehangir Road Rehabilitation Project, the mayor had announced plans to abolish the hydrant system across Karachi.