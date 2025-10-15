Karachi: Water supply to be disrupted in THESE areas amid K-2 line repair

KARACHI: Repair work has begun on the K-2 water line at the North East Pumping Station in Karachi after a major leakage was detected in the city’s 48-inch-diameter main supply line, officials from the Karachi Water Corporation confirmed.

According to the spokesperson, the affected section of the K-2 pumping station’s main line is undergoing urgent maintenance, with the connected valves also being replaced to prevent future leakages. The Karachi Water Corporation stated that repair work is being carried out round the clock in 24-hour shifts to restore full water supply as quickly as possible.

During the ongoing repairs, three out of eleven pumps at the K-2 station have been temporarily shut down. Additionally, one pump at the Dhabeji Pumping Station has also been closed for necessary maintenance work.

The partial shutdown is expected to reduce Karachi’s daily water supply by around 150 million gallons per day (MGD). Areas including Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and parts of Safora are likely to face temporary water shortages.

Despite the shortfall, the Karachi Water Corporation assured that the city will continue receiving approximately 500 MGD of water from other sources as part of normal operations. The corporation has also appealed to citizens across Karachi to store water in advance and use it carefully during the repair period.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for urgent action to resolve Karachi’s chronic water crisis, urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to fulfill his promise of delivering with “Shehbaz Speed”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Hub Canal to improve water supply to Karachi, Bilawal stressed that both federal and provincial governments must work together to ensure clean and sufficient water for the city.

“We have focused on addressing Karachi’s water issue by setting up treatment plants. Once functional, these plants will also help provide water to the industrial sector,” he said.