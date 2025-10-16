Karachi faces severe water supply disruption as major lines under repair

KARACHI: The Karachi water supply has been severely disrupted as repair work continues on major pipelines and pumping stations across the city, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Karachi Water Corporation, maintenance work is underway on the 11K line connected to the North East Pumping Station, where leakage occurred in a 48-inch main pipeline.

Due to this, three pumps supplying water to the city have been shut down temporarily, while one pump at the Dhabeji Pumping Station has also been halted for repairs, further affecting the Karachi water supply network.

Areas including Scheme 33, Safora, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Federal B. Area are among the worst-hit, facing a critical shortage in the Karachi water supply.

The spokesperson confirmed that the suspension of main lines has also paralyzed the water tanker service, worsening the city’s ongoing crisis. “Due to repair work, around 150 million gallons per day (MGD) of Karachi water supply has been cut off temporarily,” the spokesperson said.

Officials assured that repair work would be completed within ten hours, after which the Karachi water supply will gradually return to normal levels.

The Karachi Water Corporation had earlier assured that the city would continue receiving around 500 MGD of water from alternative sources as part of routine operations during the repair work.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for urgent action to resolve Karachi’s chronic water crisis, urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to fulfill his promise of delivering with “Shehbaz Speed”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Hub Canal to improve water supply to the metropolis of Sindh, Bilawal stressed that both federal and provincial governments must work together to ensure clean and sufficient water for the city.

“We have focused on addressing Karachi’s water issue by setting up treatment plants. Once functional, these plants will also help provide water to the industrial sector,” he said.