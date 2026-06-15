Karachi Weather Alert: Dust Storms and Rain Forecast From June 16 to 20

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a weather alert forecasting a new spell of rain and dust storms in Karachi and other parts of the country from June 16 to June 20, ARY News reported.

According to the PMD, the metropolis is expected to experience thunderstorms, high-velocity winds, and dust storms during this period.

Beyond Karachi, a widespread rain spell has been predicted for Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy downpours are specifically expected in Upper Punjab, the Potohar region, Islamabad, Murree, Galyat, and their surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the northern and eastern districts of Balochistan will likely face dust storms and rain, while other parts of Sindh are expected to experience dusty winds and light showers.

The weather advisory warned that heavy rains could cause urban flooding in low-lying areas, while torrential downpours risk damaging weak infrastructure.

Relevant authorities have also been alerted to the potential danger of landslides in mountainous regions.

In light of these conditions, the PMD has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial departments to remain on high alert and take proactive measures.

Farmers have also been advised to plan their agricultural activities according to the forecast, and the general public is urged to take strict precautionary steps.