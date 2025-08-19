Karachi weather forecast for August 20-21, 2025 after heavy rain

Karachi, Pakistan’s vibrant coastal hub, is gearing up for a dynamic weather shift on August 20 and 21, 2025, with conditions ranging from thundery showers to partly cloudy skies, according to trusted meteorological sources. Residents and visitors should prepare for warm, humid days with potential disruptions from rain and haze.

August 20, 2025: Thundery Showers and Hazy Conditions

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, Karachi is expected to experience thundery showers with a gentle breeze. Temperatures will peak at 33°C (92°F) and drop to 26°C (79°F) at night, with northwest winds blowing at 8 mph (13 km/h).

The Weather Channel reports a 40% chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, transitioning to cloudy skies by afternoon. Winds will shift to the west at 10 to 20 mph, and hazy conditions will persist, potentially affecting visibility.

AccuWeather warns of a strong morning thunderstorm, followed by breezy, cloudy weather, urging caution due to possible urban flooding, and a recurring concern in Pakistan’s monsoon season.

August 21, 2025: Lighter Clouds and Breezy Weather

By Thursday, August 21, 2025, the weather is set to improve slightly, with light cloud cover and a gentle breeze, according to BBC Weather. Highs will remain around 33°C (91°F), with lows at 27°C (80°F) and westerly winds at 12 mph (19 km/h).

The Weather Channel predicts considerable clouds early, giving way to partly cloudy skies later, with temperatures ranging from 89°F to 82°F. Westerly winds will strengthen to 15 to 25 mph, and hazy conditions will linger, though no significant rainfall is expected, offering a reprieve from the previous day’s showers.

Weather Trends and Planning Tips

August in Karachi typically brings warm, humid conditions with frequent rainfall, aligning with data from easeweather.com, which notes an average temperature of 30.9°C and over 20 rainy days this month, with 103.8 mm of precipitation.



The thundery showers on August 20 could disrupt travel and outdoor plans, especially given recent flooding concerns in cities like Lahore. On August 21, the lighter cloud cover provides a better window for outdoor activities, though haze may still pose challenges for sensitive groups.

Residents are advised to carry umbrellas, monitor real-time weather alerts, and consider masks during hazy periods to mitigate air quality concerns.