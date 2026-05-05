Karachi weather remains hot and dry, next heatwave likely on May 07

KARACHI: The weather remains hot and dry in Karachi today with likely drop in temperatures comparing to yesterday, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

The port city’s current temperature has been recorded 35 Celsius and the mercury is expected to soar between 37 to 39 Celsius today, lesser in comparison to Monday’s above 40 temperatures.

The weather has been hot and drive with 20 percent humidity, weather department said.

Monday was the hottest day of the year till know.

Another heatwave is expected in Sindh from May 07, while next spell of soaring temperatures in Karachi will begin from May 13.

The Met Office has denied any chance of rainfall in the city in May, according to existing weather calculations.

The weather office has advised citizens to observe caution, avoid exposure to the Sun, particularly in peak hours of day and get hydrated by drinking maximum water.

The port city sizzled on Monday in the hottest day of this summer as the maximum temperature soared above 40 Celsius due to suspension of sea breeze combined with relentless hot, dry northwesterly winds pushing the city into heatwave conditions.

The extreme heat, which has persisted for last two days, has claimed 14 lives in the metropolis, eight heatwave deaths reported in city on Monday.

Temperatures soar to 43 Celsius in Hyderabad, while the mercury also goes above 40 Celsius in Nawabshah, Dadu, Larkana, Sanghar, Sakrand and Mirpur Khas districts of Sindh.