Met office predicts more rain, thunderstorm in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted the onset of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Karachi starting this afternoon today (June 27), ARY News reported.

According to Met Office, the spell of intermittent rain is expected to continue until Sunday, with heavier showers anticipated tomorrow and the day after.

The Met Office stated that the second phase of the monsoon season will commence on July 5, with several monsoon spells expected throughout July.

Currently, sea breezes in the city remain completely suspended. On the previous day, Gulshan-e-Hadeed recorded the highest rainfall at 17 mm, followed by 13.4 mm on University Road and 12 mm at PAF Faisal Base.

Yesterday, heavy rainfall in Karachi caused more than 340 K-Electric feeders to trip, disrupting power supply across various areas of the city.

The power supply was suspended in Gulistan-e-Johar, Scheme 33, and Gulshan-e-Muammar, while Korangi, Bin Qasim, and Orangi Town’s multiple neighborhoods also without power. Additionally, outages affected Defence Phase VI, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Baldia Town, and Surjani Town.

The light rain thrown the city’s power system into chaos, with K-Electric reporting over 340 feeders tripping as a result.

Karachi experienced varying intensities of rain across its regions Thursday night, with light to heavy showers.

Many Karachi areas including Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Memon Goth, Shah Latif Town, Razzaqabad, Bhens Colony, Saddar, and surrounding localities received rain. Steel Town, Pipri, Port Qasim, Ghaffar Phatak, and nearby areas also saw downpours.