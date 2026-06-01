Karachi weather update - 1 June, 2026

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid throughout the day, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The PMD reported that the minimum temperature recorded in Karachi was 29.8°C. Humidity levels in the city are currently at 75 percent, contributing to uncomfortable weather conditions.

Southwesterly winds are blowing at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour, the department added. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 35°C and 37°C during the day.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern districts of Balochistan.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain and wind-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, Pothohar region, northeastern Balochistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during afternoon.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Muzaffarabad twenty-one, Quetta twenty, Gilgit fifteen and Murree fourteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian, Leh, Pulwama and Baramula while hot and dry in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh five while Anantnag and Shopian thirteen degree centigrade.