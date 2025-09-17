Karachi weather outlook, September 17, 2025

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Karachi likely to receive drizzle today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

According to the PMD, Karachi is experiencing high humidity levels with a moist atmosphere. Sea breezes have also resumed in the city, with reduced intensity.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to rise up to 32°C today. The city may witness drizzle or light rain during the day, though no heavy rainfall is expected until the end of September.

Humidity in the air currently stands at 92 percent, the PMD added.

On the other hand, mainly partly cloudy weather with rain, wind and thundershower is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining hilly areas during next twelve hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit eighteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh seven, Anantnag seventeen and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade.