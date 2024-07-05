Karachi weather update: When will monsoon rains hit port city?

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that weather in the port city will remain cloudy today (Friday).

The weather department said the metropolis’s hot and humid weather will likely persist for the next 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to range between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the sudden change in weather.

It also alerted residents of Karachi and other areas of Sindh to prepare for potential thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning under the monsoon spell expected from July 8.

The monsoon winds sweeping into the region could trigger rainfall across various locations, including Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Dadu, and Jacobabad.

PM forms high-level committee for monsoon emergency

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this Tuesday formed a high-level committee to handle potential emergencies during the upcoming monsoon season.

Chairing a review meeting to address the monsoon forecast and potential emergencies, the prime minister decided to personally supervise the response to any flood situations during the monsoon.

PM Shehbaz emphasized integrating advanced monsoon information into national broadcasts, stressing the regular dissemination of weather updates to farmers. He assured full support to farmers during emergencies, emphasizing the need for immediate assistance in such situations.

He instructed all relevant institutions to remain on high alert during the monsoon and directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to support all provincial governments and related agencies.