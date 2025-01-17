Karachi wedding halls come on police radar

Karachi police authorities have issued stringent directives targeting wedding hall administrations, introducing stricter measures to curb aerial firing incidents.

According to details, it has been decided to include wedding hall administrations in legal proceedings if firing occurs outside their premises during functions.

District-level police officers have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of this policy.

The Karachi police have directed station house officers (SHOs) to provide prior notices to wedding hall administrations within their jurisdictions. Furthermore, any individual found engaging in aerial firing during events inside wedding halls will face legal action.

Karachi police officials also announced plans to raise public awareness against aerial firing through banners displayed across the city, aiming to discourage this dangerous practice.

Karachi has been reporting a number of injuries and deaths in aerial firing incidents.

Recently, New Year celebrations in Karachi were marred by aerial firing in various areas, resulting in injuries to at least 29 individuals, including women and children.

The incidents of air firing occurred in different parts of the city, including Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, Shah Faisal, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, and Korangi.

In Liaquatabad, three people were injured in aerial firing. Tariq Road and Shah Faisal reported aerial firing incidents that left two women injured.

In Orangi Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal two people were injured. In Azizabad, a child was injured due to a celebratory fire on New Year’s night.

Gulzar-e-Hijri and Korangi No. 6 also reported three cases of bullet injuries.

Three people in Lyari and Aram Bagh, two people in Agra Taj, Malir Kala Board, Tipu Sultan, Ferozeabad and Alfalah Dastagir also reported bullet injuries cases on New Year’s night.