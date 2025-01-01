29 injured in aerial firing in Karachi on New Year’s night

KARACHI: New Year celebrations in Karachi were marred by aerial firing in various areas, resulting in injuries to at least 29 individuals, including women and children, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting rescue officials.

The incidents of air firing occurred in different parts of the city, including Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, Shah Faisal, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, and Korangi.

In Liaquatabad, three people were injured in aerial firing. Tariq Road and Shah Faisal reported aerial firing incidents that left two women injured.

In Orangi Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal two people were injured. In Azizabad, a child was injured due to a celebratory fire on New Year’s night.

Gulzar-e-Hijri and Korangi No. 6 also reported three cases of bullet injuries.

Three people in Lyari and Aram Bagh, two people in Agra Taj, Malir Kala Board, Tipu Sultan, Ferozeabad and Alfalah Dastagir also reported bullet injuries cases on New Year’s night.

Meanwhile, rescue teams promptly responded and transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from such dangerous activities in the future to ensure public safety during celebrations.

Earlier, AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho issued a warning for the people of the port city, planning aerial firing in celebration of year 2025.

The police would register cases under the attempted murder section for aerial firing incidents that occurred on New Year’s Eve, AIG Odho warned Karachiites.

Odho observed that last year, 31 individuals were injured due to aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi, for which several people were booked.