Karachi welcomes early morning drizzle, more expected today

The weather in Karachi turned pleasant as the city received early morning drizzle on Monday, ARY News reported, citing PMD.

According to the Meteorological Department, parts of Karachi received light drizzle on Monday morning. The city is likely to experience light showers during the morning and evening hours over the next few days.

Officials stated that the high level of humidity is causing cloud formation, which may result in light rainfall.

The Met Office further added that today’s maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius, while winds are currently blowing from the west at a speed of 7 kilometers per hour.

Furthermore, mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit thirteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag fourteen degree centigrade, Shopian, Pulwama and Baramula thirteen, Jammu twenty-five and Leh six degree centigrade.