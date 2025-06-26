Karachi: Westerly wave to enter in city this evening

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday said that a westerly wave will enter in city this evening with likely drizzle under the influence of the weather system.

“Monsoon rainfall is expected with wind and thunderstorm on Friday with intervals,” according to the weather report.

The first monsoon spell likely to persist until July 02, meteorological department said.

Today maximum temperature in Karachi could soar to as above as 37 Celsius. The city experiencing partly cloudy weather as sea breeze has been suspended and light winds blowing from the northeastern direction.

The humidity level has reached to 76 percent in city.

PMD in its weather report earlier, predicted rainfall in Sindh’s southeastern and upper districts of Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin and Karachi from 25th to 28th June in the first monsoon spell in the province.

Met Office has also cautioned against likely urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi and Hyderabad on June 27 (Friday).