web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Karachi: Westerly wave to enter in city this evening

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday said that a westerly wave will enter in city this evening with likely drizzle under the influence of the weather system.

“Monsoon rainfall is expected with wind and thunderstorm on Friday with intervals,” according to the weather report.

The first monsoon spell likely to persist until July 02, meteorological department said.

Today maximum temperature in Karachi could soar to as above as 37 Celsius. The city experiencing partly cloudy weather as sea breeze has been suspended and light winds blowing from the northeastern direction.

The humidity level has reached to 76 percent in city.

PMD in its weather report earlier, predicted rainfall in Sindh’s southeastern and upper districts of Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin and Karachi from 25th to 28th June in the first monsoon spell in the province.

Met Office has also cautioned against likely urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi and Hyderabad on June 27 (Friday).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.