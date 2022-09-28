Karachi: What’s the latest route of Peoples Bus Service?

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Wednesday announced extending the Peoples Bus Service Route No 8 starting from Gulshan-e-Hadid to Tower, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the provincial minister said that the decision was taken on demand of the Gulshan-e-Hadid people.

Previously, the bus on this route was running between Gulshane-e-Hadid to Malir Halt.

The 36-kilometer route starts from Gulshan-e- Hadid via Allah wali Chowrangi, Steel Town, Port Qasim Chowrangi, Manzil Petrol Pump, Quaidabad, Malir City, Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drig Road Station, PAF Base Faisal, Lal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Metropole, Press Club, Arts Council, Jang Press, City Station to Tower.

Also Read:Peoples Bus Service routes to be expanded to Clifton, DHA

Earlier, the Transport & Mass Transit Department Government of Sindh issued the notification for the nine routes of the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service.

According to the notification issued by the Transport Department, route 1 of the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service would start from Khokhra Paar, and end at KPT Tower.

The second route would begin at North Nazimabad and end at Landhi via Nagin Chorangi and NIPA chorangi. The third route would begin at Nagin Chorangi and would cover North Nazimabad, Civic Center to end at Korangi, the notification read.

Route 4- North Karachi – Dockyard via New Karachi, University Link Road, Motorway M9, Al Asif Square, Ayesha Manzil, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad 10, Lalu Khet, Guru Mandir, Society Chowrangi, Empress Market, Sindh High Court , Arts Council, I.I. Chandragarh Road, Tower.

Route 5- Surjani Town- Masroor via Shafiq Mor, KMDC, Ziauddin Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Musa Colony, Mangho Peer, Site Area, Gulbai.

Route 6 – Gulshan-e- Bihar Orangi – Sangar Chowrangi via Orangi Town, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, Site Area, Golimar, Garden, PIB Colony, DHA Phase One, KPT Interchange to Shan Chowrangi;

Route 7- Mosamiyat – Baldia Town via Gulzar Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town to Gaddafi Town.

Route 8- Gulshan Hadid – Malir Halt via Allah wali Chowrangi, Steel Town, Port Qasim Chowrangi, Manzil Petrol Pump, Quaidabad, Malir City, Check Post No. 5 to Malir Halt.

Route 9 – Numaish – Sea View via Capri Cinema, Bohri Bazar, Zainab Market, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, South City, Bilawal Chowrangi, Dua Chowrangi, Dolman Mall upto Sea View.

Comments