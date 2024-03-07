Karachi wholesalers announce shutting down market

Karachi wholesalers on Thursday announced to shut down the market in protest against the rate list issued by the commissioner, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the wholesalers’ body in Karachi. The shopkeepers of the Jodia Bazar, the city’s biggest wholesale market, rejected the rate list issued by the Karachi commissioner and announced shutting down the market.

Chairman Wholesale Grocers Association Abdul Rauf Ibrahim in his statement urged the commissioner to ensure delivery of the items if he wants the commodities to be sold according to his rate list.

He said the ex-mill rate of the sugar is Rs134 per kg, how the same can be sold at Rs123 per kg in the wholesale market, he questioned.

We cannot bear the loss of millions on a daily basis, Rauf said while announcing shutting down the wholesale market from today. The step can result in a shortage of essential commodities in the city before the commencement of the Holy month of Ramzan.

Pakistanis will most likely observe the first day of the Holy month on Wednesday, March 13, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.