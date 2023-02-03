Karachi witnessed 140 street crimes in a day: AIG

KARACHI: The metropolis has witnessed 140 street crime incidents within 24 hours including 36 incidents of mobile phones and cash snatching, ARY News quoted AIG’s report issued on Friday.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho presented a detailed report of crimes that took place in the metropolis within a day to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The AIG spokesperson said that 140 street crime incidents included 36 incidents of mobile phone and cash snatching in a day.

Two vehicles and eight motorcycles were snatched, whereas, 9 vehicles including 85 motorcycles were stolen. Six shootouts took place between the criminals and police officials.

According to the report, 10 criminals were arrested in wounded condition, whereas, six suspected criminals were caught red-handed.

During the last 24 hours, 129 suspects were arrested including 24 street criminals, 21 car lifters, three murderers and arms recovered from 15 suspects.

Moreover, the arrested persons included 23 drug peddlers and 155 others who were involved in different crimes. Police seized 25 illegal weapons, seven kilograms of charas, 13 stolen mobiles and 25 vehicles.

