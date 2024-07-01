Karachi witnesses hottest night of July

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said that Karachi has witnessed its hottest night on record in July due to intense heat and high humidity.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, marking the highest nighttime temperature ever recorded in July for Karachi.

In July 2021 and 2022, the highest temperature was recorded at 31°C.

The average temperature for July is 27.9 degrees Celsius, making last night’s temperature 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal.

However, the PMD has predicted that temperatures will remain around 27.9°C in the month of July.

After several days of extreme heat in Karachi, the Met Office has forecast restoration of the sea breeze in the port city from today (Monday).

According to PMD, sea winds are blowing at a speed of 18 km per hour in the city and the humidity in the air is 70 per cent.

Southwesterly sea breeze that used to keep the weather bearable in the city has restored, the Met Office said. “With revival of sea winds temperatures likely to drop in the city and citizens will find some respite from scorching heat”.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted the first monsoon spell to hit Karachi from July 5.

On Sunday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 47 degrees Celsius in Sibi and Nokundi. It is still hot in most of the plains today. Rain has also been predicted in Tharparkar and Umerkot of Sindh.