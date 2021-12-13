Karachi woman who chopped husband’s body is drug addict: police

KARACHI: A woman who chopped her 70-year-old husband’s body in Karachi is a drug addict, quoting police, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, the husband and wife were drug addicts and on the night of brutal murder, both were taking ice (crystal meth).

The woman who took too much ice had an argument with her husband and later she slapped him on which the quarrel took place. After a heated argument, the woman smashed an iron rod to her husband’s face.

The woman after chopping the body of her husband threw the parts from the window of the apartment, the police said and added that she, later, came downstairs and took the body parts of her husband back to the home.

The whole act was seen by the watchman of the apartment, the police said.

Last week, the woman had admitted to killing her husband and chopping the body of an elderly man into pieces at an apartment in the Saddar area of Karachi.

The investigation officer had told the court that the woman’s fingerprints and DNA sample have been taken for forensic tests, results of which are expected to be received in a few weeks.

