Karachi woman chops up husband, scatters pieces in rooms

KARACHI: A woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in cold blood in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh relayed that the woman, identified as Rubab, killed and chopped her husband, 65-year-old Shaikh Mohammad Sohail, into pieces within the jurisdiction of Preedy police station.

She then dumped his body parts in different rooms of house before going to sleep, he added.

The police officer said the body parts of the deceased were recovered from the house. A knife and other tools she used in the crime have been seized from the possession of the woman, he added.

SSP Shaikh said the police’s crime scene unit has been called in with evidence being collected from the house.

While the woman has been taken into custody, the motive for the murder is yet not clear.

