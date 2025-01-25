WATCH: Brave mother-daughter duo foil kidnapping attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: A shocking attempt to abduct a young girl in Korangi’s Bhatai Colony was thwarted after the girl and a woman shouted for help, causing the kidnappers to flee, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in Sector D, and CCTV footage of the incident has now been shared.

The video shows a woman walking with the girl on the street when two men on a motorcycle approach them.

One of the men gets off the bike and tries to grab the girl, but she quickly pulls away and starts shouting. The woman also begins calling for help, which makes the kidnapper back off.

Hearing the noise, the man on the motorcycle rushes back, and both men quickly drive away from the scene.

Reports say the kidnapper had threatened the girl, telling her he would cut off her finger if she didn’t cooperate.

The police are now looking into the incident, with the SSP of Korangi confirming that an investigation is ongoing based on the family’s statement.

Legal action is being taken, and the authorities are working to find the suspects involved in this frightening attempt.

This recent attempt has raised questions about the performance of police, as they have been unable to find the culprit behind the kidnaping and death of a minor named Sarim, who went missing from the vicinity of his apartment block in New Karachi.

Similarly, the Karachi police have yet to trace the two minor children who were kidnapped from the Garden West area almost a week ago.

Police remain clueless in the case of 5-year-old Aaliyan and 6-year-old Ali, despite the emergence of CCTV footage of the kidnapping which shows a man and woman on a motorcycle accompanied by both children who appear to be in a semi-conscious state.

This case is even more disturbing given the recent revelation of another missing child, Sarim, who was subjected to rape and murder, adding to the woes of the parents of Aaliyan and Ali.

While talking to the ARY News, the parents of the missing children said although police are cooperating, still there has been no development in the recovery of their children.

They denied receiving any phone call for ransom, saying they don’t suspect anyone in particular.