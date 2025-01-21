Karachi: Parents speaks up in Garden children kidnapping case

The Karachi police have yet to trace the two minor children who were kidnapped from the Garden West area almost a week ago, ARY News reported.

Police remain clueless in the case of 5-year-old Aaliyan and 6-year-old Ali, despite the emergence of CCTV footage of the kidnapping which shows a man and woman on a motorcycle accompanied by both children who appear to be in a semi-conscious state.

This case is even more disturbing given the recent revelation of another missing child, Sarim, who was subjected to rape and murder, adding to the woes of the parents of Aaliyan and Ali.

While talking to the ARY News, the parents of the missing children said although police are cooperating, still there has been no development in the recovery of their children.

They denied receiving any phone call for ransom, saying they don’t suspect anyone in particular.

The grieving parents demanded police to recover their children as soon as possible. The father of Aaliyan said that the suspect motorcyclist on CCTV is a stranger in the area.

DIG South Asad Raza has formed a 5-member committee to investigate the case, and they have arrested at least three suspects so far.

He said that the committee is led by SSP City and includes SSP investigation, adding that they’re doing their best to recover the children.

Meanwhile, a day after seven-year-old Sarim’s post-mortem report was released, a four-member committee was formed by the DIG West on Tuesday to investigate its findings.

The lifeless body of the minor boy was discovered in an underground water tank near his residence in North Karachi 11 days after he went missing while returning from a nearby madrasa on January 7.

At the time, police said that the water tank’s lid was covered with a carton.

A post-mortem report of Sarim later confirmed sexual abuse and murder.

Following the harrowing findings, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Karachi West, Irfan Baloch formed a four-member committee to further investigate the matter.

Led by the DSP Central Investigation, the committee will include officers from the Investigations Branch.

Sources privy to the matter said that the probe committee will investigate the union of the apartment where Sarim’s body was found.

According to sources in the police, the minor boy was kidnapped and murdered inside the apartment where his body was discovered.