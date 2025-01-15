Two minor boys go missing in Karachi

KARACHI: Two little boys have gone missing in the Garden area of the city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The missing children included 5-year-old Aliyan and 6-year-old Ali. Families of the missing children filed an FIR under the sections of kidnapping or abducting in the Garden police station.

According to the parents, the missing boys were friends and playing outside their homes when they went missing.

Police have launched a search but no clues have been found yet. Police officials said that Aliyan and Ali are residents of the same locality and police teams are actively searching them at different locations.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has taken notice of the children’s mysterious disappearance and directed the police officials to recover them as soon as possible.

Sindh CM also ordered an increase in police patrolling in Karachi, directing additional IG police to submit a detailed report of the boys’ disappearance.

This is the second recent child missing case in Karachi, as a 7-year-old madrassa student named Sarim has been missing for seven days, and the police are still clueless about his whereabouts.

The police continue their search for the seven-year-old madrassa student, Sarim, who went missing from the North Nazimabad area a week ago.

The whereabouts of Sarim remained unknown and despite extensive efforts, there has been no sign of the missing child.

The father of the child received some suspicious calls and messages from unknown numbers, with some demanding the online transfer of money and one caller asking for the child’s picture. He sent a picture to that number which went switched off.

Police have traced the unknown numbers operating from various cities in Punjab and Balochistan, but all those don’t appear to be connected to the case.

Police also conducted a search operation in the apartment and surrounding areas, but so far, no clues have turned up.

The police have expressed the possibility that Sarim might have gone with an acquaintance as no evidence of resistance or noise has not been found.

The family also noted that while the apartment complex has CCTV cameras installed, but they were non-operational at the time due to a power outage. Police have registered an FIR of the missing child fearing abduction.

The madrasa teacher stated that Sarim had left with his elder brother after finishing his lesson. However, the family claimed that while the elder brother returned home, but Sarim did not.