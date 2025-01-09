Madrassa student goes missing in Karachi

A seven-year-old boy named Sarim has gone missing in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, minor Sarim has been missing for two days after leaving to attend madrassa in North Karachi. The family of Sarim has registered FIR of of missing child fearing abduction.

According to the FIR filed by the family, Sarim went to a madrasa located within the apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon but did not return.

The madrasa teacher stated that Sarim had left with his elder brother after finishing his lesson. However, the family claims that while the elder brother returned home, Sarim did not.

Speaking to ARY News, Sarim’s mother tearfully appealed, saying, “Whoever has taken my son, please return him.”

She added that both her sons went to the madrasa together, but only the elder one came back. The family also noted that while the apartment complex has CCTV cameras installed, they were non-operational at the time due to a power outage.

It is worth mentioning that similar incidents occurred last year in Golimar, Lyari, and North Nazimabad, where children fell into open manholes and went missing. Despite repeated occurrences, authorities have so far confined themselves to issuing statements and taking symbolic actions, leaving the public waiting for the next tragedy to strike.