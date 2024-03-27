Khairpur: Three missing children found dead inside box

KHAIRPUR: The bodies of three children, who went missing a day earlier in Khairpur district, were recovered from a box at their house on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing police.

According to reports, the three minors, out of which two were siblings and one their cousin, went missing a day earlier in an area falling under the jurisdiction of the B-Section police station in district Kharipur.

Police said that the three children had accidentally locked themselves in the box while playing in the house in Khairpur and died of suffocation.

The missing children included 5-year-old Mehnaz, 4-year-old Madad Ali and Arif, as per police.

Station house officer (SHO) Anwar Abro said that police arrived at the scene after the family informed them of the discovery and moved the bodies to the hospital.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Last year, the caretaker launched Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery App (ZARRA) for citizens to timely report any children that go missing.

Former caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar launched the application while addressing an event in connection with Universal Children Day on November 20, 2023.

The ZARRA App is a mobile application that can be used to report missing and abducted children. The application will allow users to upload a photo of the child, provide information about the child’s disappearance, and share the alert with others.

The App, which is connected with all the police stations in the country, will also allow users to track the progress of the investigation and receive updates on the child’s status.

The former PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in 2019, had also launched ‘Mera Bacha Alert’ mobile application to help people recover missing children in the province.

According to details, the mobile app was aimed to help parents to instantly file a report to police if their child has gone missing. The app would also generate an alert and send SMS to the relevant district and regional police officers, the inspector general and the Chief Secretary.