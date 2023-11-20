PM Kakar launches ‘ZARRA App’ for recovery of missing children

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday launched Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery App (ZARRA) for citizens to timely report any children that go missing, ARY News reported.

The prime minister launched the application while addressing an event in connection with the Universal Children Day, which is being celebrated under the theme “For every child, every right” to reaffirm our commitment to safeguard the rights and well-being of children.

The ZARRA App is a mobile application that can be used to report missing and abducted children. The application will allow users to upload a photo of the child, provide information about the child’s disappearance, and share the alert with others.

The App, which is connected with all the police stations in the country, will also allow users to track the progress of the investigation and receive updates on the child’s status.

Addressing the event, PM Kakar said that the government was determined to ensure inclusive development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security for all our children, as envisaged in the “UN Convention on the Rights of the Child”.

The caretaker PM said the children were the most precious asset of any nation and the sole guarantee for its future prosperity. He further said the government remained devoted to the well being and safety of the children.

He stressed the government and non government organization and the society as a whole to contribute towards the noble cause of safeguarding the children rights and to make their future safe and prosperous.

Appreciating the endeavors of National Commission on the Rights for Children (NCRC) and the Ministry of Human Rights for launching the ZARRA Alert App, he highlighted it was the collective effort of all stakeholders involved.

“On International Children’s Day, we are determined to ensure inclusive development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security for all our children, as envisaged in the “UN Convention on the Rights of the Child”.

The prime minister also mentioned the Israel’s oppression on the people especially the children of Gaza and called upon the world powers to help ending the brutal killing of innocent people especially the children.

“We are witnessing the children holocaust in Gaza that must have to be stopped immediately,” PM Kakar noted.

He maintained that the Israeli armed forces had become pigmies in the eyes of the people around the world who were killing the defenseless people and children, instead of fighting with a professional army.

He said this had become the issue of all mankind that went beyond any religion. The world is condemning the Israel’s atrocities over the defenseless people of Gaza and the West Bank.

He said “we are doing our utmost endeavours to cease violence in Gaza at the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)”.

Later interacting with the differently abled children, the prime minister said he was amazed by their intellect, perseverance, and desire to positively contribute to the social sphere. “Their spirit for proving their talents against all odds is simply impressive.”