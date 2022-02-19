Saturday, February 19, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Karachi woman kills husband with poisoned juice

test

KARACHI: A friendship on social media led to the murder of a man within the jurisdiction of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, according to police.

The East police said they have resolved the June 2021 murder case by arresting a woman who allegedly killed her husband in collusion with a Lahore man she befriended on Instagram.

They said the woman’s friend has also been taken into custody.

A young man, identified as 19-year-old Yusha Rizwan, along with his wife Areen went to a juice centre on June 27, 2021. Soon after having a glass of juice, his health deteriorated and he died.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on the complaint of the deceased’s father on suspicion of murder.

During investigation, a police official said it transpired that the woman was friends with a Lahore resident, Salman. Both orchestrated the plot to rub out Yusha, he revealed.

The police said that the woman’s friend sent her chocolate and a pair of sandals with Phosphine, a toxic substance, hidden in the heel of one of the shoes from Lahore by courier. Later, she sneaked the poison into her husband’s juice, which led to his death.

A post-mortem report of the deceased also confirmed that the man had been poisoned.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.