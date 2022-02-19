Karachi woman kills husband with poisoned juice

KARACHI: A friendship on social media led to the murder of a man within the jurisdiction of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, according to police.

The East police said they have resolved the June 2021 murder case by arresting a woman who allegedly killed her husband in collusion with a Lahore man she befriended on Instagram.

They said the woman’s friend has also been taken into custody.

A young man, identified as 19-year-old Yusha Rizwan, along with his wife Areen went to a juice centre on June 27, 2021. Soon after having a glass of juice, his health deteriorated and he died.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on the complaint of the deceased’s father on suspicion of murder.

During investigation, a police official said it transpired that the woman was friends with a Lahore resident, Salman. Both orchestrated the plot to rub out Yusha, he revealed.

The police said that the woman’s friend sent her chocolate and a pair of sandals with Phosphine, a toxic substance, hidden in the heel of one of the shoes from Lahore by courier. Later, she sneaked the poison into her husband’s juice, which led to his death.

A post-mortem report of the deceased also confirmed that the man had been poisoned.

