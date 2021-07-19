Karachi woman shares video of being harassed in rickshaw at Shahra e Faisal

KARACHI: In a courageous act, a female school teacher filmed four bikers harassing her as she was travelling via rickshaw at Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The incident occurred at Shahra-e-Faisal and the woman, who is a school teacher by profession, filmed the entire episode from inside the rickshaw she was travelling in.

The video showed the youngsters on four motorbikes riding their vehicles after her rickshaw and hurling abuses and blowing whistles. The woman shared that she was harassed by the bikers throughout the Shahra-e-Faisal.

Even at one point, the video shows a motorcyclist hitting the rickshaw and forcing the driver to stop it at the side of the road.

The woman while narrating the entire episode on her Facebook account, sought help from people saying that she was ‘shaking to the core’ after the incident.

“These guys were following me throughout the whole Sharah e Faisal, I was in auto and they kept roaming around me as well as laughing, smiling, whistling, catcalling, and pointing out,” she said.

She lauded the rickshaw driver and said that he did not stop the vehicle during the entire journey despite threats being hurled from the motorcyclists.

“When we reached the traffic police station at the end of the Sharah e Faisal road he [rickshaw driver] stopped there and called out the guy loudly so he went away with his friends for good,” she said in her Facebook post.