Karachi woman steals gold jewelry, sells, and performs Umrah

KARACHI: A woman in Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood steals gold ornaments from neighboring home, sold it and went to perform Umrah pilgrimage, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Baghdadi Police officials said that a case of 20 tola gold jewelry theft was registered at the police station on October 27.

“The police arrested accused Imran on intelligence information, who said that his wife Shehnaz had committed the gold theft,” an official said.

“Police arrested the accused woman and recovered three tola gold from her possession along with Rs 1.5 million cash,” official said.

“She committed theft in the neighboring home in absence of the family. She sold 17 tola gold and with that money she went to perform Umrah pilgrimage,” police said.

Officials said that the police were further investigating into the incident and conducting raids for further recovery and arrest of the accomplices in the crime.