web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 14, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Karachi woman steals gold jewelry, sells, and performs Umrah

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A woman in Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood steals gold ornaments from neighboring home, sold it and went to perform Umrah pilgrimage, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Baghdadi Police officials said that a case of 20 tola gold jewelry theft was registered at the police station on October 27.

“The police arrested accused Imran on intelligence information, who said that his wife Shehnaz had committed the gold theft,” an official said.

“Police arrested the accused woman and recovered three tola gold from her possession along with Rs 1.5 million cash,” official said.

“She committed theft in the neighboring home in absence of the family. She sold 17 tola gold and with that money she went to perform Umrah pilgrimage,” police said.

Officials said that the police were further investigating into the incident and conducting raids for further recovery and arrest of the accomplices in the crime.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.